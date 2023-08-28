Marion County announces closures, list of shelters ahead of Idalia

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – With Idalia expected to slam Florida’s coast as a hurricane later this week, many areas around Central Florida have announced closures to prepare for Idalia’s arrival — and Marion County is no exception.

According to the county’s website, the following locations will be designated as shelters.

Location Address City Opens Designation West Port High School 3733 SW 80th Ave. Ocala Aug. 28, 5 p.m. Special Needs Shelter Forest High School 5000 SE Maricamp Road Ocala Aug. 29, 8 a.m. General Population Horizon Academy 365 Marion Oaks Drive Ocala Aug. 29, 8 a.m. General Population Lake Weir High School 10351 SE Maricamp Road Ocala Aug. 29, 8 a.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter North Marion High School 2085 W. Highway 329 Citra Aug. 29, 8 a.m. General Population Vanguard High School 7 NW 28th Street Ocala Aug. 29, 8 a.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter

Marion County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Idalia, officials announced on Monday.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

In the meantime, the sheriff’s office and local government agencies have announced the following closures related to Idalia:

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations building and district offices Closes at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30

Marion County Animal Services Closed Monday, Aug. 28, will remain closed until further notice

Florida Department of Health in Marion County Closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30

Fifth Circuit Courts in Marion County Closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30

City of Dunnellon business offices Closes at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30

Federal Courthouse Closes at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30

Marion County Property Appraiser Closes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30

Marion County Clerk of Court Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30

All Marion County offices and facilities Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30

Ocala Police Department headquarters lobby Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30

City of Ocala business offices and public facilities Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30

Marion Senior Services, including Marion Transit and dining sites Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30

SunTran bus routes Suspended starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30

City of Ocala residential and commercial sanitation routes Suspended on Wednesday, Aug. 30, will experience a one-day delay

City of Ocala Downtown Parking Garage Parking restrictions will be lifted until Tuesday, Sept. 5, which includes allowing visitors to park in the garage overnight.



Additionally, county officials announced that all Marion County recycling centers and the Baseline Transfer Station will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 29. However, they are scheduled to close on Wednesday and eventually reopen on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the MCSO Sexual Offender and Predator Unit will be closed to the public for registration activities on Tuesday starting at noon, though it will be opened as an emergency shelter for registered sex offenders and predators, a release from the county states. That shelter is located at 3300 NW 10th Street in Ocala.

For a full list of locations to pick up sandbags in Marion County, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: