TIMELINE, COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how Idalia will impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There is still uncertainty as to the exact track and intensity of Idalia, but it is growing increasingly likely that the majority of the storm’s impacts will be felt along and near the Big Bend.

The main threat for Central Florida will be the severe weather risk as intense outer bands from Idalia spiral through. If the storm rides the right side of the official forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center, higher impacts will be possible in Central Florida.

A hurricane watch, potential for hurricane conditions within the next 36 hours, remains in effect for Sumter and western Marion counties.

A tropical storm watch, potential for tropical storm conditions within the next 36 hours, remains in effect for Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Polk counties.

Expect the breeze to gradually kick up through the day Tuesday. Outer bands posing the threat for a few tornadoes will begin late Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

While it may remain breezy at times late Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be breaks in the strongest storms as the outer bands move in and out.

The worst of the weather as a whole looks to move through Central Florida from late Tuesday into early Wednesday afternoon.

This will again comes in waves where the weather could look dramatic and then be nearly calm for periods of time.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY IMPACTS

A general rule, the closer you are to the Gulf Coast, the higher the impacts as the center of Idalia is expected to move onshore around the Big Bend of Florida.

All of Central Florida will be under the gun for severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

40 mph winds

The highest probability for tropical storm force winds, greater than 39 mph, will be west of Orlando.

Marion, Sumter:

Wind: Gusts over 74 mph possible

Rain: 3-6″ Isolated Higher Amounts

Tornado Threat: Moderate

Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole:

Wind: Gusts over 39 mph Possible

Rain: 1-3:

Tornado Threat: Moderate

Brevard, Flagler, Volusia:

Wind: Gusts over 39 mph possible

Rain: 1-3″

Tornado Threat: Moderate

Rip currents and beach erosion will be likely along the coast.

Coastal flooding will also be a concern with the easterly wind and higher-than-normal astronomical tides due to the full moon.

