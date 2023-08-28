94º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Watches, warnings issued for Central Florida counties ahead of Idalia

Idalia expected to hit Florida as major hurricane

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Idalia, Hurricane, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Florida as the state prepares for Idalia, which is expected to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Idalia becoming a Category 3 hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday.

The worst of the weather as a whole looks to move through Central Florida from late Tuesday into early Wednesday afternoon. Click here for a complete timeline and breakdown of county-by-county impacts.

Here are the types of warnings issued:

  • Storm surge watch: This means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
  • Tropical storm warning: This means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.
  • Tropical storm watch: This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
  • Hurricane watch: This means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.
  • Hurricane warning: This means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12-24 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Here are the Central Florida counties under current watches and warnings:

Hurricane warning

  • Sumter County

Hurricane watch

  • Marion County

Tropical storm warning

  • Lake County

Tropical storm watch

  • Brevard County
  • Flagler County
  • Orange County
  • Osceola County
  • Seminole County
  • Volusia County

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 and now covers weather on TV and all digital platforms.

email