Watches, warnings issued for Central Florida counties ahead of Idalia

ORLANDO, Fla. – Watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Florida as the state prepares for Idalia, which is expected to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Idalia becoming a Category 3 hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday.

The worst of the weather as a whole looks to move through Central Florida from late Tuesday into early Wednesday afternoon. Click here for a complete timeline and breakdown of county-by-county impacts.

Here are the types of warnings issued:

Storm surge watch: This means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

Tropical storm warning: This means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Tropical storm watch: This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Hurricane watch: This means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

Hurricane warning: This means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12-24 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Here are the Central Florida counties under current watches and warnings:

Hurricane warning

Sumter County

Hurricane watch

Marion County

Tropical storm warning

Lake County

Tropical storm watch

Brevard County

Flagler County

Orange County

Osceola County

Seminole County

Volusia County

Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges provides the latest information about everything happening in the tropics. Email Address Sign Up

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: