These Central Florida cities, counties are opening sandbag locations

SANFORD, Fla. – Hurricane season is well underway, but as the tropics remain very active, some cities and counties are taking notice.

Seminole County and Sanford announced Friday that sandbag locations will be open this weekend as Invest 93L is expected to strengthen on a projected path toward Florida.

A lot remains unknown about the weather system, which could impact Florida next week.

Here’s where sandbags are being offered:

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County sandbag operations are opening Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Boombah Sports Complex.

For a list of city sandbag locations, visit seminolecountyfl.gov and click on the banner at the top of the page. Check back frequently for updates.

SANFORD

The city of Sanford is offering sandbags for residents to help prepare for possible impacts from the tropical (disturbance). Empty sandbags and sand will be available at 800 W. Fulton Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. You will need to bring your own shovel and gloves. Stay connected and stay informed at sanfordfl.gov.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

The city of Altamonte Springs will be providing sand and bags from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 28. Those locations will be as follows:

Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive

Westmonte Recreation Center, 624 Bills Lane

According to the city, each household will be limited to 15 bags, and shovels are not provided. Residents are encouraged to keep bags throughout the hurricane season.

For more information, visit the city’s website here.

WINTER SPRINGS

The city of Winter Springs will be providing sandbags on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. at Central Winds Park, located at 1000 Central Winds Drive. Empty bags and sand will be available to all Seminole County residents until 7 p.m. or while supplies last. Residents will be limited to a total of 15 sandbags per household and should bring their own shovels and gloves, as they will be required to fill and load the bags themselves. Filled sandbags can weigh up to around 35 pounds.

For more information, visit the city’s website here.

Meanwhile, Osceola County announced Friday that sandbag distribution is not planned at this time.

We will update this list as we receive new information.