Your Florida Daily: System could develop in the Gulf, Crew-7 launch pushed back

Odds are increasing for a tropical system to impact Florida for the first half of next week.

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean and eastern Gulf of Mexico that could eventually form a tropical depression as it moves north.

Check out this breakdown from News 6 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

Water temperatures are record-hot across parts of the eastern Gulf, so any disturbance that emerges from Central America should be watched closely.

The UCF library at the University of Central Florida. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Officials at the University of Central Florida are warning students to be on the lookout for two different schemes circulating around campus.

UCF police said one of them involves threats of releasing explicit photos, if students don’t hand over money.

The other involves two men pressuring a student into depositing a check into Cash App.

Officers said the men then followed him to the ATM to withdraw the money.

“These scams are common. Don’t fall for them. So don’t give out your personal information or banking information to anyone that you’ve never seen or heard from before,” said Sgt. Matthew Scott with the UCF Police Department.

UCF police said they have two people in custody for that case involving a student being followed to an ATM.

The other scheme is still being investigated.

Crew 7 arrival (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

NASA and SpaceX will try again early tomorrow to send the next four-person crew to space after calling off the first attempt last night.

The Crew-7 mission was set to launch from Kennedy Space Center at 3:50 a.m. Friday.

But just before 11 p.m., mission managers announced a scrub.

Officials said overnight more time is needed to review the safety of one of the Falcon 9 rocket’s components, adding the rocket remains healthy.

They plan to try again early Saturday at 3:27 a.m.

Falmouth Springs (Visit Suwannee County)

Random Florida Fact

Though Falmouth Springs has been called the shortest river in the world, it’s technically not a river at all.

Located outside Live Oak, Falmouth Springs is actually what’s known as a karst window, an underground stream of sorts that looks like an elongated swimming pool.

At Falmouth, spring water bubbles up from the underground cave system at one end, travels for 450 feet, then disappears back into the ground through a siphon-like opening.

During flood events, the spring will reverse flow!

You can swim in the 72-degree water, but divers are warned to stay away from the siphon unless highly experienced.

