UCF students extorted over explicit photos, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Police Department issued an alert Thursday after receiving several reports of students who were extorted by scammers threatening to send explicit images to their families and friends.

The UCF Police Department said it has received the reports since Monday, which marked the first day of the fall semester.

According to police, the students met the scammers online and were told if they didn’t pay money or buy gift cards, the individuals would share the explicit photos with family and friends.

Police said another student reported he was approached by two men who made him deposit a check through a banking app and then followed him to an ATM, where he could withdraw money. Police said two people were arrested in connection with this scam.

According to an incident report, a student was approached by two men in a dark Nissan Rogue who asked if he would be interested in a job. The men told the victim he would make money right away and asked him to deposit a check worth $3,100 for them, according to the report.

Then, the men asked the victim to send $400 to them using Cash App and when the app wasn’t loading, the men told him to try to send it from a Wawa on University Boulevard, the report details.

Once the student arrived to the gas station and realized the money sent, he left the area, police said.

The department advised students to never share personal or banking information with anyone they don’t know and to never share photographs with someone who could be a source of “embarrassment or harassment.”

“If you receive a text or email asking you to purchase gift cards or send money to someone you don’t know, ignore it and contact police. Do not click any links or respond to any messages or calls from these scammers. If you see something, say something, and UCFPD will do something,” the department wrote.

Anyone who is a victim of crime, violence or abuse can contact a victim specialist at UCF by calling 407-823-1200 or text 407-823-6868.

