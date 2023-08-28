Sumter County leaders brace for storm impacts from Idalia

Sumter County Commissioners issued a Declaration of Emergency ahead of Idalia on Monday. Director of Emergency Management David Casto said people should take this storm and its impacts seriously.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County Commissioners issued a Declaration of Emergency ahead of Idalia on Monday.

Director of Emergency Management David Casto said people should take this storm and its impacts seriously.

“We want people to have a really good plan right now of what they’re going to do,” Casto said.

Casto said now is the time to get ready for the storm.

“We always hope for the best,” Casto said. “But if the impacts that are anticipated by the forecast actually come to fruition, people will be impacted and affected. They need to be ready. They need to be prepared. They need to be reasonable about the preparedness.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Casto said the county will open two shelters.

One shelter is dedicated to the general population at the Sumter County Fairgrounds and another one for individuals with special needs at the Wildwood Recreation Center. While the shelters are available, Casto said space is limited.

“These are what we consider lifeboats,” Casto said. “They’re not cruise ships, so we don’t have a lot of accommodations for people. It’s really just an emergency evacuation center for people to get out of the wind. And then, if everything’s fine, they go back home. If not, we’ll work with them on housing arrangements.”

Sumter County is also making sandbags available to residents at the Lake Panasoffkee Recreation Center ahead of Idalia’s arrival.

“We really would ask people to bring some proof of residency,” Casto said. “We only give out 10 sandbags per vehicle, and that’s self-serving, meaning you have to fill up those sandbags yourself and take them to the vehicle.”

Sumter County Resident Delnora Duprey has lived in Florida for 55 years. She said the incoming storm is putting her on high alert.

“I’m in a low area, so possible flooding,” Duprey said. “So trying to do what I can.”

Sumter County Schools also released its plans ahead of Idalia. There will be early dismissal on Tuesday and no school on Wednesday and Thursday.

Casto said the shelters are pet friendly and added that if there is more demand for shelters, then they will open more.

Residents can come by and pick up sand at the Lake Panasoffkee Recreation Center until 7 p.m. on Monday, but the site will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: