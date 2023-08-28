Tropical Storm Idalia: Theme park closures and updates

The entrance to the Walt Disney theme park is seen as the park is closed as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks and attractions are making adjustments and monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia as it inches towards Florida.

Forty-six Florida counties are now under a state of emergency including Flagler, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Marion, Polk and Volusia.

[TRACK THE TROPICS: Computer models, official cone, satellite imagery in media player at the top of this story]

The main threat for Central Florida Tuesday evening will be the severe weather risk as intense outer bands from Idalia spiral through. If the storm rides the right side of the official forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center, higher impacts will be possible in Central Florida. Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 storm before making landfall in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

See the latest statements below from the theme parks.

Walt Disney World

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

Click here for more information about Walt Disney World’s hurricane policy.

Universal Orlando Resort

“At this time, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please check back for updates.”

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

“Due to the projected path of Tropical Storm Idalia, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted its Named Storm Policy and will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday August 29 and remain closed Wednesday, August 30. The park plans to reopen on Thursday, August 31. Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time. If this affects your trip, be sure to review our Weather-or-Not Assurance and check back for more updates.”

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has announced it will be closing at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia. The Zoo will remain closed Wednesday, Aug. 30, and hopes to reopen Thursday, Aug. 31. The Zoo’s aerial climbing attraction, Seminole Aerial Adventures, will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.