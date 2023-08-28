Idalia prompts closure of schools, colleges in Central Florida. Here are the details

OCALA, Fla. – With Idalia projected to strike Florida as a major hurricane, many schools have announced closures in the coming days.

Here’s where things stand:

LAKE COUNTY

All after-school events are canceled Tuesday for Lake County public schools, with the exception of Extended Learning Centers, which will be open until 6 p.m. Parents, however, are asked to pick up their children from ELC as early as possible.

Schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Villages Elementary and Lost Lake Elementary will be used as storm shelters. Both will serve special-needs guests and are pet-friendly.

Lake County expects to reopen schools and offices on Thursday.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Idalia, officials announced on Monday.

Schools are closing so they can be transitioned into shelters for local residents and storm evacuees.

All extra-curricular activities for Monday are canceled, with the exception of Marion Afterschool Programs.

Students will not have to make up the days thanks to time already in their regular school schedules, officials said.

Sheltering information is handled by Marion County Emergency Management and includes the following schools:

West Port High School – special-needs shelter opening at 5 p.m. Monday

These general population shelters will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday:

Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala)

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks (365 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala)

Lake Weir High School (pet-friendly location at 10351 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala)

North Marion Middle School (2085 W. County Rd. 329, Citra)

Vanguard High School (pet-friendly location at 7 NW 28 St., Ocala)

Starting at noon Monday, more information about shelters and storm preparations is available by calling the Citizens Hotline at 352.369.7500.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

The College of Central Florida will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30, due to Idalia.

The closing is for all sites, including the Ocala Campus, Citrus Campus, Levy Campus, Hampton Center, Appleton Museum and Vintage Farm, as well as online classes. Scheduled activities also have been canceled.

The college plans to reopen Thursday.