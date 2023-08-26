State of emergency declared for 33 Florida counties in anticipation of Tropical Depression 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency exists in 33 counties due to threats posed by Tropical Depression 10.
Executive Order 23-171 states the developing system could affect portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast and areas still recovering from last year’s hurricanes Ian and Nicole as early as Tuesday.
Storm surge, heavy rain, flash floods, high winds and tornadic activity is all expected to hit the state’s Big Bend and some portions south of it, what EO 23-171 conveys prompted DeSantis to sign it in order to mobilize relevant agencies in preparation for hurricane recovery efforts and to temporarily ease potential restrictions on said efforts.
Of the 33 counties now under a state of emergency, Sumter, Marion and Polk were the only Central Florida locations included, those being the closest to the Gulf in our coverage area.
Tropical Depression 10 at latest has been given a 90% chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next 48 hours. According to the National Hurricane Center.
The full list of counties is as follows:
- Alachua County
- Bay County
- Calhoun County
- Charlotte County
- Citrus County
- Columbia County
- DeSoto County
- Dixie County
- Franklin County
- Gadsden County
- Gilchrist County
- Gulf County
- Hamilton County
- Hardee County
- Hernando County
- Hillsborough County
- Jefferson County
- Lafayette County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Levy County
- Liberty County
- Madison County
- Manatee County
- Marion County
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Polk County
- Sarasota County
- Sumter County
- Suwannee County
- Taylor County
- Wakulla County
Read the executive order below:
EO-23-171 by Brandon Hogan on Scribd
