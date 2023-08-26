State of emergency declared for 33 Florida counties in anticipation of Tropical Depression 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency exists in 33 counties due to threats posed by Tropical Depression 10.

Executive Order 23-171 states the developing system could affect portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast and areas still recovering from last year’s hurricanes Ian and Nicole as early as Tuesday.

Storm surge, heavy rain, flash floods, high winds and tornadic activity is all expected to hit the state’s Big Bend and some portions south of it, what EO 23-171 conveys prompted DeSantis to sign it in order to mobilize relevant agencies in preparation for hurricane recovery efforts and to temporarily ease potential restrictions on said efforts.

Of the 33 counties now under a state of emergency, Sumter, Marion and Polk were the only Central Florida locations included, those being the closest to the Gulf in our coverage area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Tropical Depression 10 at latest has been given a 90% chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next 48 hours. According to the National Hurricane Center.

The full list of counties is as follows:

Alachua County

Bay County

Calhoun County

Charlotte County

Citrus County

Columbia County

DeSoto County

Dixie County

Franklin County

Gadsden County

Gilchrist County

Gulf County

Hamilton County

Hardee County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Jefferson County

Lafayette County

Lee County

Leon County

Levy County

Liberty County

Madison County

Manatee County

Marion County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Polk County

Sarasota County

Sumter County

Suwannee County

Taylor County

Wakulla County

Read the executive order below:

EO-23-171 by Brandon Hogan on Scribd

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: