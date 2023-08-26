Franklin becomes hurricane, second in 2023 Atlantic season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Franklin formed Saturday, becoming the second hurricane behind July’s Don of the 2023 Atlantic season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Franklin was a Category 1 hurricane located 315 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island as of the NHC’s 11 a.m. ET advisory. It’s expected to become a major, Category 3 hurricane by Monday morning.

With sustained wind speeds of 75 mph, Hurricane Franklin was heading north-northwest at 7 mph at the time of this report.

Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center (NHC)

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect along the eastern U.S., as Franklin’s forecast path has it grazing Bermuda as it goes on to die out, by the end of next week, above waters even farther north. It’s expected to cause life-threatening rip currents and surf conditions into early next week in the eastern U.S., however.

11AM 26 Aug: Although #Franklin is forecast to pass well offshore the east coast of the U.S. Franklin is capable of producing deadly rip currents and waves this weekend into early next week along portions of the east coast. Check the forecast before you go https://t.co/JttG4XipJ4 pic.twitter.com/NEcRIAAVoJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2023

Swells from Hurricane Franklin could begin to affect Bermuda by Sunday night.

