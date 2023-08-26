81º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Franklin becomes hurricane, second in 2023 Atlantic season

Life-threatening rip currents and surf conditions expected along eastern US into early next week

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Huirricane, Hurricane Franklin, Tropics, Weather, Weather News

ORLANDO, Fla.Hurricane Franklin formed Saturday, becoming the second hurricane behind July’s Don of the 2023 Atlantic season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Franklin was a Category 1 hurricane located 315 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island as of the NHC’s 11 a.m. ET advisory. It’s expected to become a major, Category 3 hurricane by Monday morning.

With sustained wind speeds of 75 mph, Hurricane Franklin was heading north-northwest at 7 mph at the time of this report.

Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center (NHC)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect along the eastern U.S., as Franklin’s forecast path has it grazing Bermuda as it goes on to die out, by the end of next week, above waters even farther north. It’s expected to cause life-threatening rip currents and surf conditions into early next week in the eastern U.S., however.

Swells from Hurricane Franklin could begin to affect Bermuda by Sunday night.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email