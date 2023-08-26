Here’s what you need to know about Invest 93L, potential Gulf storm

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center designated the disturbance in the western Caribbean as Invest 93L. While development will be slow over the weekend, the storm could begin to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico by late Sunday or Monday.

The storm will be interacting with land over the next couple of days, which will tend to keep the storm weak and unorganized.

Land interaction

By Monday, an upper-level low will dig into the western Gulf of Mexico, launching the disturbance off of the Yucatán Peninsula.

Upper Low

By Wednesday, impacts could be felt across parts of Florida. At this point, it is unclear how strong the storm will get or where exactly it will come ashore.

Hurricane Hunters may investigate the storm itself and the environment across the Gulf of Mexico Sunday.

Possible Hurricane Hunter missions into 93L

This will provide forecasters with critical data as to how strong the storm could get.

Water temperatures are near 90 degrees in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Sea Surface Temperatures

The storm is also expected to cross the loop current, a ribbon of extremely warm and deep water that tends to rapidly fuel storms.

The storm being slow to initially organize and some mid-level dry air may help to keep the storm lopsided for a good portion of its life. This will tend to keep the storm on the weaker side.

Dry air

Hurricane Hunter data late in the weekend and next week will help to determine how favorable or unfavorable the environment is for development.

At this stage it is important to review your storm plan, as development, strengthening and a potential landfall could happen within a 48 hour period, from Monday to Wednesday.

