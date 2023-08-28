90º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of emergency shelters in Central Florida ahead of Idalia

Idalia expected to touch down in Florida as hurricane later this week

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Weather, Hurricane, Florida
Barnett Park, Orlando

With Idalia expected to touch down in Florida as a hurricane later this week, counties across Central Florida have announced emergency shelter locations for residents to turn to in case of an evacuation.

Below is a list of counties and their shelter locations:

BREVARD COUNTY

As of 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no Brevard County shelters. The county remains under a tropical storm watch.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

FLAGLER COUNTY

As of 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no Flagler County shelters. However, the county’s website states that if evacuations are required for Idalia, shelters will be opened at a local elementary school.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

LAKE COUNTY

LocationAddressCityOpensDesignation
Lost Lake Elementary School1901 Johns Lake RoadClermontAug. 29 at 3 p.m.Special Needs Shelter
Pet-Friendly Shelter
The Villages Elementary School695 Rolling Acres RoadLady LakeAug. 29 at 3 p.m.Pet-Friendly Shelter

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

MARION COUNTY

The sheriff’s office’s Division of Emergency Management recommends evacuation for residents who live in a mobile home, RV or other substandard housing west of Interstate 75.

Additionally, county officials stated that residents in the Dunnellon area are expected to have an 82% chance of experiencing tropical storm conditions.

LocationAddressCityOpensDesignation
West Port High School3733 SW 80th Ave.OcalaAug. 28 at 5 p.m.Special Needs Shelter
Forest High School5000 SE Maricamp RoadOcalaAug. 29 at 8 a.m.General Population
Horizon Academy365 Marion Oaks DriveOcalaAug. 29 at 8 a.m.General Population
Lake Weir High School10351 SE Maricamp RoadOcalaAug. 29 at 8 a.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
North Marion Middle School2085 W. Highway 329CitraAug. 29 at 8 a.m.General Population
Vanguard High School7 NW 28th StreetOcalaAug. 29 at 8 a.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

ORANGE COUNTY

Residents with special or medical needs are urged to call 407-836-3111 ahead of time.

Additionally, ID cards are not required to enter into shelters, according to the county’s website.

LocationAddressCityOpensDesignation
Barnett Park4801 W. Colonial DriveOrlandoAug. 29 at 1 p.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
South Econ Recreation Center3850 S. Econlockhatchee TrailOrlandoAug. 29 at 1 p.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
Silver Star Recreation Center2801 N. Apopka Vineland RoadOrlandoAug. 29 at 1 p.m.Special Needs Shelter
Pet-Friendly Shelter
Goldenrod Recreation Center4863 N. Goldenrod RoadWinter ParkAug. 29 at 1 p.m.Special Needs Shelter
Pet-Friendly Shelter

For a list of what to bring with you to a shelter, visit the county’s website here.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

As of 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no active Osceola County shelters. However, the county’s Office of Emergency Management told News 6 that they are evaluating the forecasts for Idalia to determine shelter locations. If activated, those shelters will be announced by Aug. 29.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

POLK COUNTY

Residents who are pre-registered for special needs sheltering and who need transportation will need to call 863-298-7027 before 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 — or between 7-10 a.m. on Aug. 29 — to make arrangements.

LocationAddressCityOpensDesignation
Tenoroc High School4905 Saddle Creek RoadLakelandAug. 29 at 4 p.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
Mulberry Middle School500 Martin Luther King Ave.MulberryAug. 29 at 4 p.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
Horizons Elementary School1700 Forest Lake DriveDavenportAug. 29 at 4 p.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
Chain of Lakes Elementary School7001 CR 653Winter HavenAug. 29 at 4 p.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
Spessard L. Holland Elementary School2342 EF Griffin RoadBartowAug. 29 at 4 p.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
George Jenkins High School6000 Lakeland Highlands RoadLakelandAug. 29 at 4 p.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
Department of Health - Polk County1255 Brice Blvd.BartowAug. 29 at 10 a.m.Special Needs Shelter

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

As of 3 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no Seminole County shelters. County officials stated that crews are preparing shelters to remain on standby.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

SUMTER COUNTY

Those who live in mobile homes, RVs or nearby flood-prone areas are urged to consider evacuating out of the storm’s path or into a shelter.

Residents are reminded to check before heading to a shelter, as shelters may have reached capacity. To check, call 352-689-4400.

In addition to the following shelters, Sumter County officials said other general population shelters will open as needed.

LocationAddressCityOpensDesignation
Sumter Fairgrounds7620 SR 471WebsterAug. 29 at 4 p.m.General Population
Wildwood Community Center6500 Powell RoadWildwoodAug. 29 at 4 p.m.Special Needs Shelter

Sex offenders are prohibited from entering general population or special needs shelters and must instead report to the sheriff at the county jail for any sheltering needs.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

A voluntary evacuation recommendation was issued on Monday and is set to take effect on Tuesday, Aug. 29 starting at 10 a.m.

Residents who live in RVs, mobile homes or low-lying areas are encouraged to find accommodations with friends or family, or otherwise seek public shelters as a site of last resort.

LocationAddressCityOpensDesignation
Volusia County Fairgrounds3150 E. New York Ave.DeLandAug. 29 at 10 a.m.General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
Florida Department of Health1845 Holsonback DriveDaytona BeachAug. 29 at 10 a.m.Special Needs Shelter
Volusia County Fairgrounds
(Hester Building)		3150 E. New York Ave.DeLandAug. 29 at 10 a.m.Homeless Shelter
Bridge at the Neighborhood
Center of West Volusia		421 S. Palmetto Ave.DeLandAug. 30 at 7 a.m.
(clients may stay until
Thursday morning)		General Population

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

News 6 will continue to update this list as additional shelter locations are announced.

For a list of school closures across Central Florida, click here.

For a list of sandbag locations across Central Florida, click here.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email