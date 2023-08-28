COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of emergency shelters in Central Florida ahead of Idalia

With Idalia expected to touch down in Florida as a hurricane later this week, counties across Central Florida have announced emergency shelter locations for residents to turn to in case of an evacuation.
Below is a list of counties and their shelter locations:
BREVARD COUNTY
As of 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no Brevard County shelters. The county remains under a tropical storm watch.
For more information, visit the county’s website here.
FLAGLER COUNTY
As of 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no Flagler County shelters. However, the county’s website states that if evacuations are required for Idalia, shelters will be opened at a local elementary school.
For more information, visit the county’s website here.
LAKE COUNTY
|Location
|Address
|City
|Opens
|Designation
|Lost Lake Elementary School
|1901 Johns Lake Road
|Clermont
|Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.
|Special Needs Shelter
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|The Villages Elementary School
|695 Rolling Acres Road
|Lady Lake
|Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.
|Pet-Friendly Shelter
For more information, visit the county’s website here.
MARION COUNTY
The sheriff’s office’s Division of Emergency Management recommends evacuation for residents who live in a mobile home, RV or other substandard housing west of Interstate 75.
Additionally, county officials stated that residents in the Dunnellon area are expected to have an 82% chance of experiencing tropical storm conditions.
|Location
|Address
|City
|Opens
|Designation
|West Port High School
|3733 SW 80th Ave.
|Ocala
|Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.
|Special Needs Shelter
|Forest High School
|5000 SE Maricamp Road
|Ocala
|Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.
|General Population
|Horizon Academy
|365 Marion Oaks Drive
|Ocala
|Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.
|General Population
|Lake Weir High School
|10351 SE Maricamp Road
|Ocala
|Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|North Marion Middle School
|2085 W. Highway 329
|Citra
|Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.
|General Population
|Vanguard High School
|7 NW 28th Street
|Ocala
|Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
For more information, visit the county’s website here.
ORANGE COUNTY
Residents with special or medical needs are urged to call 407-836-3111 ahead of time.
Additionally, ID cards are not required to enter into shelters, according to the county’s website.
|Location
|Address
|City
|Opens
|Designation
|Barnett Park
|4801 W. Colonial Drive
|Orlando
|Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|South Econ Recreation Center
|3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail
|Orlando
|Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|Silver Star Recreation Center
|2801 N. Apopka Vineland Road
|Orlando
|Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.
|Special Needs Shelter
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|Goldenrod Recreation Center
|4863 N. Goldenrod Road
|Winter Park
|Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.
|Special Needs Shelter
Pet-Friendly Shelter
For a list of what to bring with you to a shelter, visit the county’s website here.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
As of 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no active Osceola County shelters. However, the county’s Office of Emergency Management told News 6 that they are evaluating the forecasts for Idalia to determine shelter locations. If activated, those shelters will be announced by Aug. 29.
For more information, visit the county’s website here.
POLK COUNTY
Residents who are pre-registered for special needs sheltering and who need transportation will need to call 863-298-7027 before 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 — or between 7-10 a.m. on Aug. 29 — to make arrangements.
|Location
|Address
|City
|Opens
|Designation
|Tenoroc High School
|4905 Saddle Creek Road
|Lakeland
|Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|Mulberry Middle School
|500 Martin Luther King Ave.
|Mulberry
|Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|Horizons Elementary School
|1700 Forest Lake Drive
|Davenport
|Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|Chain of Lakes Elementary School
|7001 CR 653
|Winter Haven
|Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|Spessard L. Holland Elementary School
|2342 EF Griffin Road
|Bartow
|Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|George Jenkins High School
|6000 Lakeland Highlands Road
|Lakeland
|Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|Department of Health - Polk County
|1255 Brice Blvd.
|Bartow
|Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.
|Special Needs Shelter
For more information, visit the county’s website here.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
As of 3 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no Seminole County shelters. County officials stated that crews are preparing shelters to remain on standby.
For more information, visit the county’s website here.
Those who live in mobile homes, RVs or nearby flood-prone areas are urged to consider evacuating out of the storm’s path or into a shelter.
Residents are reminded to check before heading to a shelter, as shelters may have reached capacity. To check, call 352-689-4400.
In addition to the following shelters, Sumter County officials said other general population shelters will open as needed.
|Location
|Address
|City
|Opens
|Designation
|Sumter Fairgrounds
|7620 SR 471
|Webster
|Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
|General Population
|Wildwood Community Center
|6500 Powell Road
|Wildwood
|Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
|Special Needs Shelter
Sex offenders are prohibited from entering general population or special needs shelters and must instead report to the sheriff at the county jail for any sheltering needs.
For more information, visit the county’s website here.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
A voluntary evacuation recommendation was issued on Monday and is set to take effect on Tuesday, Aug. 29 starting at 10 a.m.
Residents who live in RVs, mobile homes or low-lying areas are encouraged to find accommodations with friends or family, or otherwise seek public shelters as a site of last resort.
|Location
|Address
|City
|Opens
|Designation
|Volusia County Fairgrounds
|3150 E. New York Ave.
|DeLand
|Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.
|General Population
Pet-Friendly Shelter
|Florida Department of Health
|1845 Holsonback Drive
|Daytona Beach
|Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.
|Special Needs Shelter
|Volusia County Fairgrounds
(Hester Building)
|3150 E. New York Ave.
|DeLand
|Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.
|Homeless Shelter
|Bridge at the Neighborhood
Center of West Volusia
|421 S. Palmetto Ave.
|DeLand
|Aug. 30 at 7 a.m.
(clients may stay until
Thursday morning)
|General Population
For more information, visit the county’s website here.
News 6 will continue to update this list as additional shelter locations are announced.
For a list of school closures across Central Florida, click here.
For a list of sandbag locations across Central Florida, click here.