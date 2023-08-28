COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of emergency shelters in Central Florida ahead of Idalia

With Idalia expected to touch down in Florida as a hurricane later this week, counties across Central Florida have announced emergency shelter locations for residents to turn to in case of an evacuation.

Below is a list of counties and their shelter locations:

BREVARD COUNTY

As of 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no Brevard County shelters. The county remains under a tropical storm watch.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

FLAGLER COUNTY

As of 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no Flagler County shelters. However, the county’s website states that if evacuations are required for Idalia, shelters will be opened at a local elementary school.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

LAKE COUNTY

Location Address City Opens Designation Lost Lake Elementary School 1901 Johns Lake Road Clermont Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. Special Needs Shelter

Pet-Friendly Shelter The Villages Elementary School 695 Rolling Acres Road Lady Lake Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. Pet-Friendly Shelter

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

MARION COUNTY

The sheriff’s office’s Division of Emergency Management recommends evacuation for residents who live in a mobile home, RV or other substandard housing west of Interstate 75.

Additionally, county officials stated that residents in the Dunnellon area are expected to have an 82% chance of experiencing tropical storm conditions.

Location Address City Opens Designation West Port High School 3733 SW 80th Ave. Ocala Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. Special Needs Shelter Forest High School 5000 SE Maricamp Road Ocala Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. General Population Horizon Academy 365 Marion Oaks Drive Ocala Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. General Population Lake Weir High School 10351 SE Maricamp Road Ocala Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter North Marion Middle School 2085 W. Highway 329 Citra Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. General Population Vanguard High School 7 NW 28th Street Ocala Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

ORANGE COUNTY

Residents with special or medical needs are urged to call 407-836-3111 ahead of time.

Additionally, ID cards are not required to enter into shelters, according to the county’s website.

Location Address City Opens Designation Barnett Park 4801 W. Colonial Drive Orlando Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter South Econ Recreation Center 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail Orlando Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter Silver Star Recreation Center 2801 N. Apopka Vineland Road Orlando Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. Special Needs Shelter

Pet-Friendly Shelter Goldenrod Recreation Center 4863 N. Goldenrod Road Winter Park Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. Special Needs Shelter

Pet-Friendly Shelter

For a list of what to bring with you to a shelter, visit the county’s website here.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

As of 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no active Osceola County shelters. However, the county’s Office of Emergency Management told News 6 that they are evaluating the forecasts for Idalia to determine shelter locations. If activated, those shelters will be announced by Aug. 29.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

POLK COUNTY

Residents who are pre-registered for special needs sheltering and who need transportation will need to call 863-298-7027 before 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 — or between 7-10 a.m. on Aug. 29 — to make arrangements.

Location Address City Opens Designation Tenoroc High School 4905 Saddle Creek Road Lakeland Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter Mulberry Middle School 500 Martin Luther King Ave. Mulberry Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter Horizons Elementary School 1700 Forest Lake Drive Davenport Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter Chain of Lakes Elementary School 7001 CR 653 Winter Haven Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter Spessard L. Holland Elementary School 2342 EF Griffin Road Bartow Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter George Jenkins High School 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road Lakeland Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter Department of Health - Polk County 1255 Brice Blvd. Bartow Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. Special Needs Shelter

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

As of 3 p.m. on Aug. 28, there are no Seminole County shelters. County officials stated that crews are preparing shelters to remain on standby.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

SUMTER COUNTY

Those who live in mobile homes, RVs or nearby flood-prone areas are urged to consider evacuating out of the storm’s path or into a shelter.

Residents are reminded to check before heading to a shelter, as shelters may have reached capacity. To check, call 352-689-4400.

In addition to the following shelters, Sumter County officials said other general population shelters will open as needed.

Location Address City Opens Designation Sumter Fairgrounds 7620 SR 471 Webster Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. General Population Wildwood Community Center 6500 Powell Road Wildwood Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. Special Needs Shelter

Sex offenders are prohibited from entering general population or special needs shelters and must instead report to the sheriff at the county jail for any sheltering needs.

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

A voluntary evacuation recommendation was issued on Monday and is set to take effect on Tuesday, Aug. 29 starting at 10 a.m.

Residents who live in RVs, mobile homes or low-lying areas are encouraged to find accommodations with friends or family, or otherwise seek public shelters as a site of last resort.

Location Address City Opens Designation Volusia County Fairgrounds 3150 E. New York Ave. DeLand Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. General Population

Pet-Friendly Shelter Florida Department of Health 1845 Holsonback Drive Daytona Beach Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. Special Needs Shelter Volusia County Fairgrounds

(Hester Building) 3150 E. New York Ave. DeLand Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. Homeless Shelter Bridge at the Neighborhood

Center of West Volusia 421 S. Palmetto Ave. DeLand Aug. 30 at 7 a.m.

(clients may stay until

Thursday morning) General Population

For more information, visit the county’s website here.

News 6 will continue to update this list as additional shelter locations are announced.

