Osceola County officials provide media briefing on Idalia

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County officials held a news conference on Monday morning to brief residents ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

The announcement comes as Idalia is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane as it rides along the west coast of Florida by Tuesday afternoon.

The storm will likely make landfall anywhere from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend of Florida late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Osceola officials said there is a sandbag location in the county at Osceola Heritage Park located at 1211 Shake Rag Road in Kissimmee on:

Monday from noon-7 p.m.

Tuesday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Each household is allowed 25 bags and residents must bring their own shovels, officials said. Other supplies, including bags and sand will be provided.

Residents should stay informed by monitoring and weather reports and by receiving emergency phone alerts through the free alert Osceola service by texting the word “Alert Osceola” to 8777.

Officials said the public works department has been working to inspect the storm system, which includes canals and ponds to ensure they are ready for the storm. According to the briefing, South Florida Water Management officials assured Osceola officials that Lake Toho has “plenty of capacity for any expected rainfall.”

There is a hurricane watch in effect for Sumter and Marion counties until further notice. There is a tropical storm watch in effect for Lake, Polk, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties until further notice.

