NHC highlights new tropical wave expected to move off Africa’s coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Friday highlighted a new tropical wave expected to move off the coast of Africa next week.

Forecasters are monitoring the area and expect it to move off the coast early next week.

The wave is expected to slowly develop later in the week as it moves across the tropical Atlantic.

It has a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.

This wave has been highlighted as the NHC designated an area as Invest 93L that’s in the Caribbean and is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Invest stands for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is designated an Invest by the National Hurricane Center, computer forecasts on that specified entity can begin.

Hurricane season runs through November.

