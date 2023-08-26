2 dead in head-on crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman in their 70s are dead after a head-on crash on County Road 464 in Marion County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on County Rod 464 near Locust Road.

According to a crash report, an SUV being driven by a 71-year-old Ocklawaha woman, was traveling north on County Road 464. At the same time, an SUV being driven by a 79-year-old Leesburg man was traveling south on County Road 464.

[TRENDING: State of emergency declared for 33 Florida counties in anticipation of Invest 93L | Invest 93L now has 90% chance for development in short term. Here’s what you need to know | Become a News 6 Insider]

Troopers said “for unknown reasons” the first SUV crossed over into the southbound travel lane of County Road 464 and into the path of the second SUV.

As a result, the front of the two SUVs crashed into each other, according to the FHP.

The 71-year-old driver of the first SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The 79-year-old driver of the second SUV was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: