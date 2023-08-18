Human remains found in ditch along road in Marion County, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are working to identify human remains that were found in a ditch just west of Wiersdale, discovered Thursday by people who were changing a tire along Southeast Highway 42, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of the 12000 block of SE Highway 42 around 4:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said on social media.

Marion detectives as of Friday were reportedly working with personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office and the University of Florida C.A. Pound Human Identification Lab to identify the remains, as well as to determine if the remains are related to an active case.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 353-368-STOP (7867).

No other information was shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

