Marion County deputies seek help identifying man accused of stealing $18K from dead person

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Marion County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say used a dead person’s credit card to steal thousands of dollars in cash advances.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the man is accused of using the credit card to obtain $18,107.74 in the cash advances at many different ATMs throughout the county.

Deputies said they were notified of the fraud by a Florida Credit Union employee investigating a delinquent credit card loan from April.

Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say used a dead person's credit card to steal thousands of dollars in cash advances. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

After further investigation, the same employee of the credit union, determined that the card owner passed away in September 2022. The fraudulent charges began back in February, with the most recent being March 17.

The credit union obtained photos from one of the transactions and is asking the public to help identify the man in the photos.

If you recongize him and can provide information to help this case, you can call 352-732-9111 or you can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 23-44 in your tip.

