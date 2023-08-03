Marion County firefighters rescue woman trapped in bedroom during mobile home fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman trapped in her bedroom early Thursday was rescued from a mobile home fire in Marion County.

Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire around 4 a.m.

According to officials, the woman called 911 while trapped in her bedroom and was struggling to breathe when she moved into the bathroom.

The woman was found by firefighters and taken to the hospital to be treated.

“We train for these exact moments. Crews on scene were well prepared and executed this rescue flawlessly. Because of them, the patient has another chance at life. Thank you to all crews on scene, I could not be more proud to be your fire chief,” James Banta said in a Facebook post.

An investigation is ongoing.

