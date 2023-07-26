80º
Florida man dies when motorcycle strikes tree in Marion County

47-year-old Morriston man pronounced dead at scene

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Florida man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened around 10:45 p.m. along County Road 464B near NW 157th Court.

The FHP said the Morriston man was riding west on C.R. 464B when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline, and traveled onto the south grass shoulder, where he struck a tree.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP crash report.

