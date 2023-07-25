Florida trooper intentionally crashes into wrong-way driver on I-4 ramp near Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 22-year-old Florida Highway Patrol trooper intentionally crashed into a car that had been driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Central Florida, officials said.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported around 10:35 p.m. on the eastbound entrance ramp to I-4 at John Young Parkway.

According to the FHP, a 48-year-old Arizona woman was driving a 2022 Toyota Corolla west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 83 near Colonial Drive.

FHP troopers, Orlando police officers and Orange County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area in an attempt to stop the driver, officials said.

The woman then drove west on the eastbound entrance ramp to I-4 at John Young Parkway, about 5 miles from Colonial Drive, where she was struck nearly head-on by an FHP trooper who was attempting to stop the woman from entering a busy intersection, according to authorities.

Before the trooper crashed into the Toyota, the woman swerved in an attempt to avoid his cruiser, but the trooper managed to turn quickly into her vehicle, which traveled onto a grass shoulder and struck a palm tree, the FHP said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for an evaluation, the FHP said.

The trooper, an Orlando man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to an FHP crash report.

Video from a traffic camera shows an FHP cruiser with its hood open on the side of the road, with at least one emergency vehicle nearby.

The crash remains under investigation.