79º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Here’s what you should do if you ever crash into water

Trooper Steve On Patrol breaks down steps drivers should take

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Traffic, Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol
Trooper Steve On Patrol (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There is zero question that the state of Florida is an outdoor recreational state. We have bodies of water everywhere and that includes around some of our largest roadways.

On a daily basis, I give you information that hopefully will prevent anything from a major crash to a minor crash.

There are occasions where we do report crashes involving drivers driving into bodies of water. This can be an extremely traumatic situation for a driver even if the crash is technically minor.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

On today’s Trooper Steve on patrol, we will talk about the steps a driver should attempt to take if they find themselves in this situation.

Watch at the top of this story starting at 8:30 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email