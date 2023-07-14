Who cleans up debris after crashes? Trooper Steve explains the process

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every single morning, I inform you on crashes that will be an inconvenience to your morning commute.

There comes the moment when I then update you on that crash and often say, “The crash is gone and you will never know it was there.”

On today’s Trooper Steve on Patrol, we will talk about crashes, responses to crashes and the responsibility of cleaning up debris after a crash.

Watch live at the top of this story starting at 8:30 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: