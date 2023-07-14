86º

Traffic

Who cleans up debris after crashes? Trooper Steve explains the process

Trooper Steve On Patrol talks crashes, responses and cleanup

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol
Trooper Steve On Patrol (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every single morning, I inform you on crashes that will be an inconvenience to your morning commute.

There comes the moment when I then update you on that crash and often say, “The crash is gone and you will never know it was there.”

On today’s Trooper Steve on Patrol, we will talk about crashes, responses to crashes and the responsibility of cleaning up debris after a crash.

Watch live at the top of this story starting at 8:30 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email