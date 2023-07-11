Do you know what the different Florida alert colors mean? Trooper Steve breaks it down

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the State of Florida and pretty much throughout the country, there are alert systems that make their citizens aware of certain types of emergencies.

The most commonly known is the Amber Alert. The Amber Alert indicates when a child is missing and has a credible threat.

But there are several other colored alerts here in the State of Florida, such as blue, silver and purple alerts.

Today on our Trooper Steve on Patrol, we will talk about all the colored alerts and the requirements needed in order to activate this alert throughout the state.

