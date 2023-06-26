WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Trooper Steve gives firsthand look at crash simulations

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Institute of Police Technology and Management Symposium on Traffic Safety is a four-day learning experience that focuses on emerging technology and innovative solutions used in both the crash, reconstruction and highway safety areas.

Crash investigators and reconstruction from across the country attend to expand their knowledge by participating in breakout sessions and seminars.

These areas allow them to maximize their learning with hands-on activities with world-renowned experts and explore exhibitor halls.

During the first day of the symposium, investigators and crash reconstructionists will crash vehicles in real-time demonstrations in both to show the importance of new and existing safety equipment and data collection.

