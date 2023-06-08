🦺News 6 traffic safety expert, Trooper Steve ‘on Patrol’ to get results for Central Florida traffic

News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer introduces you to “Trooper Steve on Patrol,” a true interactive community platform in which Trooper Steve, News 6 and you can get results together.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has always made it a priority to GET RESULTS for you, our viewers and readers.

When it comes to traffic safety and community engagement, we’re taking Trooper Steve on the road to do just that.

“Not everyone takes traffic safety as seriously as I do, but News 6 does and we’re going to go mobile with it,” he said.

Steven Montiero has 17 years combined experience in federal and civilian law enforcement. He still works as a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol, which is why we call him “Trooper Steve.”

He’s been bringing you traffic safety reports on News 6 Mornings since 2017. Now, he’s taking his traffic reports from the studio to the streets.

With the help of Gibson Truck World, Trooper Steve will be “On Patrol” with Results 1, a pickup truck loaded with audio and video tech capabilities.

“Every single morning at 8:30, ‘Trooper Steve On Patrol’ takes place, where we’re going to be out in those areas where people have questions, concerns or they just want to see what it looks like on the roadways... is there a problem there, and can we find solutions?” he said.

Trooper Steve will continue promoting traffic safety awareness while Getting Results on four wheels for Central Florida drivers.

The truck was gutted by News 6 Engineers to install special equipment.

“This vehicle will be equipped with everything that it needs to bring every livestreaming opportunity to our viewers,” he said. “360 coverage on our cameras. We’re going to have forward-facing cameras, rear-facing cameras and cameras inside the truck... It’s going to be like you’re sitting right here in the passenger’s seat with me wherever I go, whether it’s a traffic crash, construction site or crime scene.”

Trooper Steve will also be making appearances with Results 1 at pop-up community events and conducting interviews with community leaders.

“This is cutting edge, I believe, when it comes to local news really embedding themselves in the community,” he said. “Being able to come on the news, on a platform that reaches thousands of people every day, that may be my smart comment here or this little safety tip there (which) can prevent someone from being in a crash. For me, that’s what keeps me going every day at four in the morning.”

Results 1 will be hitting the streets for “Trooper Steve on Patrol” starting in June.

“Let me know where the problems are so I can dispatch Results 1,” he said.

Click HERE to request Trooper Steve’s visit at a community event or a location where you’ve experienced traffic issues.

