Check out Trooper Steve On Patrol. Here’s what to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. – At News 6, we preach a lot about Getting Results and it’s justified because we do just that. From our reporters informing you about important stories, to our investigators digging into problems and Ask Trooper Steve, there’s a wealth of necessary information delivered to you.

When I left public service to come to News 6, it was a great fit! Over the last few years we’ve done so much for awareness and safety through common sense conversations -- and some humor along the way.

But there is always more we can do.

I want to welcome you to “Trooper Steve on Patrol,” a true interactive community platform in which News 6 and you can get results together.

Starting later this month, I will be in the community every weekday and livestreaming my trips on ClickOrlando.com and News 6+!

From addressing traffic safety issues to covering breaking news and offering exclusive law enforcement content, along with interviews of public figures and my News 6 colleagues and, of course, spending time with you at community pop-up events, Trooper Steve On Patrol will provide a wide range of interesting content.

So please come along for the ride, and be sure to become a News 6 Insider for exclusive Trooper Steve on Patrol access.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Buckle up!