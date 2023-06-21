72º

WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve on Patrol - Leave the camping for the woods and not in the left lane

Trooper Steve takes viewers along

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Change of plans for today. We were originally scheduled to take a visit to check out some new technology being implemented on some of our school buses, but that has been rescheduled and I will show you that another day.

So today, I thought we should go camping.

It seems that there are so many places here in Central Florida where people want to camp. Whether it’s alone or you bring the whole family, some people even bring the gear along.

Sadly, a lot of you are choosing to camp in the wrong place. I’m talking about people who like to set up camp in the left travel lane.

For almost six years, I have stressed how this causes frustration with other drivers and could cause issues on the roadways by impeding the flow of traffic. Today, my goal is to show you those campers and to show you what their actions are causing on the roadway.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

