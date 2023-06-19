WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m..: Trooper Steve on Patrol highlights SR-408 in east Orange County

For years, the east side of Orange County has been booming when it comes to the amount of people claiming residency in that area.

With every house, we know comes multiple cars then add on the shopping plazas and life can change in a matter of years.

Recently, the Waterford Lakes area has seen an increase of some pretty violent, single-vehicle crashes.

For example, the exit ramp over at State Road 408 and Alafaya Trail. Residents here have complained that there is not a barrier wall or that maybe it needs more signage. Other residents state drivers are driving recklessly and need to be more responsible.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

I decided to hit this area first and try to show you first hand what the problems might be.

Watch Trooper Steve on Patrol in the media player at the top of this story starting at 8:30 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: