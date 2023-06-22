Trooper Steve on Patrol: Let’s take a trip on SR-528

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not very often that I get complaints from you when you feel you should be paying for some thing and you’re not — I’ll explain this in detail during Thursday’s ride. I’m talking about SR-528 express lanes.

They go from the airport east and west all the way toward I-4.

These lanes were new to us, as they were the first express lanes made for us here in Central Florida.

Traveling to South Florida you see them all the time but when new things pop up, it could be a little difficult.

So in today’s on Trooper Steve on Patrol we’re going to head east and west, talk about all the things you should know along SR-528 Express.

Watch live at 8:30 a.m. at the top of this story.

