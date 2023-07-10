What’s the hold up? Trooper Steve talks delays along I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – There is no question that delays happen every single day along I-4, no matter the time of day.
Recently, construction has wrapped up in the central metropolitan area of I-4 and now we are seeing it in other places never seen before. I’m talking about eastbound I-4 in Seminole County.
For years, I-4 here was a very quiet area but now with the I-4 Beyond project pushing farther out, we are seeing backups.
Today on Trooper Steve on Patrol, we will head into Seminole County and address some of the things that were seeing.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Watch live at the top of this story starting at 8:30 a.m.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: