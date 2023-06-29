81º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol heads to entrance of Universal Orlando

Results-1 vehicle navigates Central Florida roads

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Florida, Traffic, Trooper Steve, Trooper Steve On Patrol

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any time you’re traveling around Central Florida attractions, traffic is unpredictable.

Patricia sent me an email asking about traffic at Kirkman Road and Major Boulevard. If this sounds familiar, well, it’s the entrance to Universal Orlando Resort.

There are multiple turning lanes, through lanes and merge lanes in the area. Mix in signage that indicates when you should and shouldn’t do things, and it can get complicated.

On Thursday, Trooper Steve On Patrol will focus on intersections in this area.

Thanks for riding along!

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email