Put it down: Trooper Steve highlights dangers of distracted driving

ORLANDO, Fla. – In today’s Trooper Steve On Patrol, we tackle the subject of distracted, driving and texting and all things that drivers do other than just drive.

So as much as I enjoy talking about it now that I have added Results-1 to my toolbox, I would like to show you the distracted driving.

We will hit the highways and some of the local roads to show what choices our drivers are making within our community.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Watch live starting at 8:30 a.m. at the top of this story.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: