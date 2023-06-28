What should you know about downtown Orlando traffic? Trooper Steve breaks it down

ORLANDO, Fla. – We all know downtown Orlando traffic can be challenging.

There are not many areas in Central Florida that represent a true metro area but when you start driving in downtown Orlando, some of the signage can make you feel that way.

From mass transit traffic control signs to multiple one-way streets, you must be dedicated to safely operating your car in order to have a stress-free driving experience.

Join me on today’s ride as we take a simple stroll around downtown Orlando.

