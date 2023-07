ORLANDO, Fla. – I recently received this email:

“What are the rules for the two lights on Landstreet and Orange Avenue. Can I proceed through first light after I stop to make a right hand turn?” Tony

From my days patrolling this area, I know things can get interesting — a highly traveled area in the morning mixed with both residential traffic and industrial. Being able to see this intersection will allow us to really dive into Tony’s question.

So today on Patrol, we will go check out this intersection and see if we can get some results.

