Vehicle erupts in flames on I-75 in Marion County

A vehicle fire on I-75 in Marion County caused traffic delays on Saturday.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle fire temporarily snarled traffic on Interstate 75 on Saturday afternoon, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

According to a news release, MCFR responded to the fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 346 around 2:46 p.m.

Rescue officials said the 911 caller stated that “He smelled gas, lost power and eased to the right shoulder of the road.”

According to the release, crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

A vehicle fire on I-75 in Marion County caused traffic delays. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

No injuries were reported to firefighters or the driver, officials said.

MCFR said traffic on Interstate 75 is “free of obstruction,” although they did not report how long traffic was delayed because of the fire.

