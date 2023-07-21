Person of interest in custody after fatal Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a shooting in Ocala left one person dead, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to 6500 S.E. 41st Court around 5:30 p.m. on Friday following reports of a “suspicious incident.”

Upon arrival, first responders found 34-year-old Quentin Samuel dead at the scene, having suffered a gunshot wound, the release shows.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Deputies said that Samuel’s death sparked a homicide investigation, and a person of interest was later taken into custody.

No additional information has been provided, including the person of interest’s potential role in the shooting.