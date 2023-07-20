Person of interest sought after boat burgled in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to introduce it to a person of interest in the burglarizing of a boat last month at Orange Lake.

Surveillance video from Sun Retreats, recorded at 10:04 p.m. June 27, shows the individual cover a camera with a hat before walking in the direction of the boat, which was off screen. Equipment was stolen from the boat in the same timeframe, specifically “during the last week of June,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office provided the surveillance video on its Facebook page.

Anyone with knowledge of the individual was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-732-9111, or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 — referencing 23-42 in their tip — to remain anonymous.

No other details were shared.

