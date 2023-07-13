Marion County mobile home destroyed in fire

Marion County firefighters were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday to the fire, located along NE 147th Terrace.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County firefighters responded to a burning mobile home Wednesday night, reporting it had completely gone up in flames.

Units were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to the fire, located along NE 147th Terrace near Silver Springs. The person who called 911 had advised most of the mobile home was already on fire, the county said in a statement on social media.

Multiple hose lines were deployed in a defensive attack of the fire, which was called under control within 30 minutes, according to the county.

No findings were reported in two searches of the structure, as were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, the statement reads.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the county.

