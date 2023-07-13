94º

Local News

Elderly woman dead after accidental fire in Sharpes, sheriff’s office says

Fire has been deemed not suspicious

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Sharpes, Fire
Brevard County Sheriff's Office (FILE)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An elderly woman died in a fire Wednesday in Sharpes, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire, reported at an address along Fairview Avenue, appeared to be accidental, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 6.

A preliminary investigation found nothing suspicious, the statement continued.

No other information has been shared, such as any more details about the fire or further identification of the woman who died.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email