More heat and more storms: Sea breeze storms to fire up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another hot and stormy day across Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature of 93 in Orlando.

It will feel like 105 or higher across much of Central Florida.

Expect rain chances up to 60% for today and for tomorrow along the east and west coast sea breezes.

The trough of low pressure that has been on top of us for the past couple of days will shift away.

That will allow for the sea breezes is to fire up each afternoon into the next several days.

Rain chances will remain high for the end of the week and the weekend.

Expect a high temperature in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures even higher for the end of the week and the weekend.

It will feel like close to 110 or higher by next week.

Rip current risk will remain at the beaches.

