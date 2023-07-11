Woman, 3 children escape fire that damaged Orlando home

According to the Orlando Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at Verona Sound Way around 2 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman and three children escaped their Orlando home after flames broke out inside it on Tuesday, according to firefighters.

Orlando Fire Department Assistant Chief Walter Lewis said crews responded to the fire at Verona Sound Way around 2 p.m.

According to Lewis, a man was outside working on the house at the same time his wife and three children were inside when the fire started. Smoke detectors alerted the family inside to a fire that broke out near the garage.

“Fortunately everyone was able to exit quickly and safely, get down the street (and) call 911,” Lewis said.

Crews added that neighbors tried to help extinguish the fire before they got there.

“They don’t know how it started,” said Brianne Ottaviano, who lives next door. “(The woman) saw smoke and alerted her husband, who was working behind a curtain. He wouldn’t have even seen it if she hadn’t told him. They went downstairs and they saw smoke coming out of their garage and they ran out the front door without even shoes.”

The home sustained damage from the flames.

No other information about what caused the fire is available at this time.

