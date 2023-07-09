1 hurt in Marion County house fire

A home after crews put out a fire in Ocala Saturday.

OCALA, Fla. – A person had to be hospitalized after a house fire in Ocala collapsed the roof over at least part of the home.

Marion County and Ocala firefighters arrived at the home on NW 39th Lane just before 5 p.m.

Smoke and flames were seen through the roof, and while firefighters were inside the house looking for residents, the roof collapsed over the garage. No firefighters were hurt.

One resident was taken to the hospital. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: