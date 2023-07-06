82º

1 hospitalized after shooting at Petro gas station in Marion County

Shooting happened along Interstate 75, deputies said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured on Wednesday following a shooting at a Marion County gas station, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting at the Petro Travel Center gas station on Highway 318 along Interstate 75 on Wednesday evening.

In a release, investigators said that one person had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

