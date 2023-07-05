Hotter?!?! It will feel like 113 degrees in Central Florida

Sunrise at Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral on June 25, 2019. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sweltering!

Expect more of the same as dangerous heat will drain Central Florida for the next several days. High temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 90s for the next several days, with “feels like” temperatures as high as 113 degrees.

The actual high temperature in Orlando will be 97 on Wednesday, with a heat index of 110. “Feels like” temps in surrounding areas could reach 113.

The record high temperature in Orlando on this date is 99, set in 1927.

Sanford could tie the record high of 97, set in 1953.

Heat advisories are in effect for most of the region.

Rain chances will be high at 60% Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain Friday and Saturday, and a 50% coverage of rain on Sunday.

Rain chances remain high through the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

We are not pinpointing anything in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November.