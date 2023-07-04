Your Florida Daily: Florida man accused in love triangle beating, scorching heat for July 4

A Florida man is in jail accused of beating another man with a baseball bat after finding him in bed with his wife, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said when they arrived at the Airbnb near Lake Worth last month, they found the apartment covered in blood, with “streaks leading into the bedroom.”

The victim told deputies he and a female coworker had gone out for drinks and came back to the apartment when the woman’s husband, 33-year-old John Dimmig, came through the front door with an aluminum bat and screaming.

Investigators said Dimmig left and later denied ever hitting anyone with his baseball bat.

He’s charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and burglary.

The victim is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries.

The Swamp is getting a makeover.

The iconic, aging stadium in the heart of the University of Florida campus will undergo a significant overhaul that’s expected to cost at least $400 million and be a “multigeneration solution”.

UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said they’re still working out the final cost, seating capacity and timeline.

Proposed upgrades include wider concourses, less bench seating, more concession options, larger video boards, a new sound system and improved lighting.

If you’re planning to celebrate the Fourth of July outside, be careful.

High temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 90s around the state while feeling more like 110 degrees.

Heat records have been broken in Miami and Key West recently.

And if you plan on getting in the ocean rip currents remain in the forecast for the holiday along Atlantic and Panhandle beaches.

Not-so-random Florida Fact

It has now been 25 years since the 1998 raging wildfires canceled Fourth of July fireworks displays all across Central Florida and forced thousands to evacuate.

Over half a million acres of land burned along with more than 300 homes and businesses.

Since 1998, Florida has made changes to prevent fires from getting out of control by burning dry brush before it can become fuel.