H-O-T! Heat advisories issued in Central Florida as ‘feels like’ temps soar to 111

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the state of Florida is under a heat advisory until on the Fourth of July.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday in Central Florida, with Orlando topping off near 97 degrees. The heat index could reach 111 degrees in

Rain chances will be at 50% for the afternoon and early evening, but most of the storms should end in time for fireworks by 9 p.m.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances increase to 70% for Friday and Saturday.

Expect highs in the mid-90s Friday through the weekend.

If you’re heading out to any outdoor activities on the Fourth, have a poncho or umbrella handy. Also, be ready for the heat by drinking lots of water and taking breaks frequently.

We are not been pinpointing anything in the tropics.