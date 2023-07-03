‘We’re sweating constantly:’ How to stay safe while working in the heat

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Central Florida continuing to experience feels-like temperatures in the triple-digits, firefighters in Orange County are stressing the importance of staying safe while outside.

During a news conference Monday, Engineer Jerry Webster spoke about the dangers that come with the extreme heat and high humidity.

“A lot of people don’t realize we’re sweating constantly,” Webster said. “We’re losing all those fluids and we reach the point of exhaustion pretty quickly. Especially out here in this heat.”

Webster said it’s important to recognize the symptoms of heat-related illness, which can develop quickly for someone who is outside and not protected from the sun.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“You naturally just feel fatigued. Sweating a lot, profusely,” Webster said. “You could feel nauseous, very dizzy and then some of the later signs would be vomiting. Just being outside in the heat and not taking care of yourself properly.”

Firefighters said it’s vital to take action for anyone who experiences heat-related illness.

“Find that time to get in the shade. Find that time to cool off,” Webster said. “A nice cool rag on your neck, in some of the core areas to keep that temperature down. You start to really get in danger when that core body temperature gets over 100 degrees.”

Webster also said the heat is an important reminder to never leave anyone or pets inside of an unattended vehicle, where conditions can turn deadly in a matter of minutes.

“If the outside air temperature is between 80 to 100, the core car temperature could get up to 130 pretty quickly,” Webster said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: