Heat index in the triple digits today

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hot once again today! Highs this afternoon are expected to climb into the upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 100-104°. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a 10-20% chance for a pop-up shower or two in the afternoon but most areas are expected to see no rain.

Heat Index

Monday, the rain chances slowly return to the forecast. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible through the day but it won’t help with the heat. Highs will still climb into the upper 90s with heat index values near 110 degrees.

Rain chances will be continue to go up for the Fourth of July. Expect a 50% chance across Central Florida. Highs will be near record during the afternoon climbing into the upper 90s.

As of now, showers and storms should come to an end just in time for any fireworks displays. It’ll still be hot and humid though, with heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits.

Through the remainder of the week, temperatures stay above average in the upper 90s with moderate to higher rain chances.