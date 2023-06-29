Understanding the UV index. Here’s what it means for you

ORLANDO, Fla. – Meteorologists talk about what the UV index numbers are all the time and what it will be on that particular day, but what does it mean for you?

Well first, ultraviolet radiation is light from the sun that passes though the atmosphere. There is invisible light along with visible light and UV rays are within the invisible light spectrum.

The ultraviolet index, or UV index, is a standard measurement of the level of sunburn-producing UV radiation at a specific area and time. This is used in daily and hourly forecasts used by the everyone.

Overexposure during days with high UV values can be harmful, both in the short term and over the long term.

Numerous environmental and atmospheric factors can modify the amount of radiation that reaches the Earth’s surface. For example, cloud cover, the thickness of the ozone layer which acts as a protective layer, land elevation and the amount of air pollution.

And we are now in the summer season across Central Florida, meaning the threat for ultraviolet radiation is higher.

Ultraviolet Radiation (WKMG)

The UV index data is powered from NOAA’s Global Forecast System (GFS) model, which includes observations from NOAA’s weather satellites about ozone, clouds and snow.

You must be wondering why snow is included in the UV Index data? The reason is because snow is highly reflective. On a sunny day, fresh snow can reflect up to 90% of UV radiation resulting in a higher chance of a sunburn.

Another thing to consider is that the atmosphere is thinner at higher altitudes and absorbs less UV radiation from the sun. UV radiation is all from the sun and has nothing to do with heat.

UVI

The UV index is measured from 0-11+. Higher UVI value means that means more protection is needed from the harmful UV rays. The risks are higher with higher amounts of UV radiation.

Keep in mind that the UV index values between 0-2 are considered low risk for an average person. However, protective measures should still be taken. Wearing sunglasses on sunny days and wearing sunscreen are great ways to protect yourself.

The UV index between 3-5 is considerate a moderate risk. If planning on being outside, take precautions. Covering up, wearing a hat and sunglasses. Use sunscreen of at least ‘SPF-30. Stay in shade near midday when the sun is strongest.

The UV index reading of 6-7 means there’s a high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Protection against sun damage is needed. Reduce time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cover up, wear a hat and sunglasses, and use sunscreen with a SPF of at least 30.

The UV index between 8-10 means very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Protection against sun damage is needed. Take extra precautions. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, use sunscreen of at least SPF-30, and wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants if practical.

The UV index of 11 or higher means extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Try to avoid sun exposure during midday hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 liberally every 2 hours.

